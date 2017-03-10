× Indianapolis Colts sign Texans linebacker John Simon to 3-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The renovation of the Indianapolis Colts defense continued with the addition of linebacker John Simon.

The former Houston Texans starter has agreed to a three-year, approximately $15.5 million contract that includes $5.5 million in guarantees. There has been no announcement from the team, and the move was reported by, among others, ESPN’s Field Yates.

Simon, 26, appeared in 38 games the past three seasons with Houston, 12 as a starter. He was a fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

In 45 career games, Simon has 10 sacks and 120 tackles.

This story will be updated.

