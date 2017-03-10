× It ain’t over til its over – winter is back; Cold spell brings snow chances

WARMEST IN OVER 100 YEARS

The breakneck warm spells since the start of the year have catapulted 2017 to the 3rd warmest ever on record to date. The average temperature of 39.8° is the warmest since 1880!

The 20 60-degree days so far this year is the most ever to date – and February ended the warmest ever. All of the remarkably warm weather statistics are coming to a halt as the long awaited pull back has begun.

COLD NIGHTS AND COLDER DAYS

Overnight temperatures are excreted to lower below 20-degrees on several occasions over the upcoming week. The last time we went below 20° was before Valentine’s Day.

The chill settles in this weekend but a series of fast moving – low pressure systems (clippers), will dive south into central Indiana over the next week. The first passing harmlessly off to our southwest Saturday, brings clouds and flurries with it. A few patchy snow showers could swipe the state especially over the southwestern corner through sunset.

The next in the series will spread clouds and a potential for a sticking snow Monday and Tuesday. This system will reinforce the chilly air as it departs east and will drive down a late season brand of arctic air behind it.

The extended forecast includes several days below normal – with high temperatures running as much as 20-degrees below normal.

We will monitor the early week system for possible sticking snow and a warm up could arrive in time for St Patty’s day.

MORE CHANGES

Daylight saving time begins this weekend! Remember to change you clocks when you head to bed Saturday night. We ‘spring forward’ one hour. This is also the time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios.

MORE SIGNS OF SPRING

It is worth noting, if you are disappointed in the chilly forecast, Friday marked the last day the average temperature is below 50-degrees. Starting Saturday, the average high is 50-degrees or higher through November 21st!