New IMPD pursuit policy complete

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a year of reviews, for the first time, we’re hearing IMPD has a new pursuit policy. This comes less than a day after another police chase ended in a crash with people getting hurt, including an innocent woman who was rushed to the hospital.

In November 2016, IMPD announced they would be looking into changing their pursuit guidelines. Now, Sgt. Kendale Adams said the new plan is complete. He stresses, it’s not a complete overhaul of old policy, but additions to current guidelines.

Experts and officers looked into data and policies from similar size police departments. The plans are catered specifically to Indianapolis and the city’s needs and structure.

Sgt. Adams said then that research is constructed in rough drafts, multiple revisions, and a final copy that is sent to be approved by administration. He said it’s a process that doesn’t just happen overnight.

Before details are released, police must learn and understand the new guidelines.

“There will be a review of that policy with each officer. They will have to sign off, make sure that they read it. Supervisors will go over it in role call to ensure that they understand and are compliant with the revisions,” Sgt. Adams explained.

Details of the new policy aren’t ready to be released, but Chief Roach is expected to speak to a few of the policy changes soon.

In the case of Thursday night’s police chase and crash, Sgt. Adams said it would have fallen under the guidelines of the new policy.

‘We know that pursuits are inherently dangerous for our community, but also those officers that are engaged in that, and so we are concerned on both of those fronts, and that’s why we are looking at, that’s why we began this process a year ago, to revise the pursuit policy,” he said.

The woman involved in the crash is expected to be okay. The suspect is expected to be okay as well and will be arrested, likely on multiple charges.