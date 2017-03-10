× Pro-choice student group files lawsuit against Carmel High School over banner

CARMEL, Ind. – Students sued Carmel Clay Schools claiming that Carmel High School won’t let them hang a banner expressing support for abortion rights.

The students from “Voices United” are represented by the ACLU of Indiana. They said the administration won’t allow them to hang their banner even though the school allowed an exception for a pro-life group earlier this year.

School policy prohibits students from posting advocacy signs in cafeterias and classrooms, and the administration initially balked at allowing the pro-life group “Teens for Life” to hang up its sign.

Advocacy group Liberty Counsel threatened legal action against the school district if the school didn’t allow the banner. Administrators allowed the sign to be posted to avoid litigation and said it would remain in place for ten school days.

Students with Voices United argued that they should be afforded the same opportunity. From the complaint: