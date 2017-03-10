× Schneider Electric to lay off 70 workers at Peru facility

PERU, Ind. – Dozens of workers at a Peru plant will lose their jobs in the coming months.

Schneider Electric informed the state of plans for a significant workforce reduction at the Square D facility that will leave 70 employees without jobs beginning May 8.

According to the WARN Notice provided to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the affected employees will be phased out during a two-week period. The notice said the entire facility isn’t expected to close, though the company expects the layoffs to be permanent.

Schneider Electric is a multinational company based in France. The Peru plant located at 252 N. Tippecanoe St. manufactures switchgear and switchboard apparatus.

The company said the affected employees are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Bumping rights are available in the union’s collective bargaining agreement, the company said.

The layoffs represent approximately 15 percent of the facility’s 465-employee workforce. The production lines are being moved out of state.