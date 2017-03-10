× Sunshine but much colder to end the work week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Friday morning! A strong cold front moved through last night and it’s going to be a cold end to the work week as temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s.

This morning the temperatures are in the low 30s but it feels like the low 20s when you factor in the strong wind. It will feel like the mid-20s through the afternoon as winds gust occasionally to 25 mph.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine today but tonight, we’ll build in the clouds. Temperatures will fall to the upper teens tonight as winds relax after sunset and into the overnight.

Saturday will bring a slight chance of flurries with the heaviest moisture across southern Indiana. High temperatures will reach the low 30s so it will feel like winter! Don’t forget to ‘spring forward’ your clocks one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins March 12 at 2 a.m.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Additional snow chances will arrive early next week. –Danielle Dozier