Broad Ripple bakery robbed Saturday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – According to police, a bakery in Broad Ripple was robbed Saturday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sweeties Gourmet Treats in the 2100 block of Broad Ripple Ave. was robbed.

Police said the suspect was wearing a yellow mask and black jacket.

If you have any information, please call 911 or 317-262-8477.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.