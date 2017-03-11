× Former treasurer allegedly steals over $80,000 from of Putnam County fire department

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – The former treasurer of the Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department was arrested for theft Friday.

The arrest of 45-year-old Tammy Dickerson was a result of a nearly three-month investigation into missing funds from the department.

State police were informed about the missing money in Nov. 2016. The subsequent investigation revealed that on several occasions from 2014 to 2016, Dickerson allegedly used $80,216.72 of the departments funds for personal use. Police believe she used it for personal bills and purchases at local retail stores.

Dickerson is also facing official misconduct charges. She’s being housed in the Putnam County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.