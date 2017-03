INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police have reportedly responded to a shooting on the near west side.

According to police, at around 3:25 p.m Saturday, IMPD was dispatched to investigate a report of a person shot near W. 10th and Centennial Ave.

They have reportedly transported a male victim to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

#IMPDNOW: #IMPD is investigating a man shot in the chest in the 1000 blk of Centennial St Vic transported to #Eskenazi in serious condition — IMPD (@IMPD_News) March 11, 2017

