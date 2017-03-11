× Local steelworkers end strike, come to agreement with Sumco

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Workers at a west side company have ended their strike after accepting a new contract offer.

Employees of Sumco, LLC at 218 S. Addison St. had been on strike since 5 p.m. Wednesday to protest a contract offer they said was unacceptable.

Members of United Steelworker, Local 1999-10 voted 36-14 on Saturday to accept the new 3-year contract.

Their new contract includes 3% wage increases in each year of the agreement, a freeze on the employee contribution to health insurance in the first year of the agreement and more vacation days. It also includes a “bridge” that allows employees on the lower Tier 2 Wage Scale to move to the higher Tier 1 Wage Scale when they complete 5 years of continuous service.

Prior to the strike, the members at Sumco, LLC had been working without a contract since their collective bargaining agreement expired at the end of January.