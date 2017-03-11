Man in ‘extreme critical condition’ after being pulled from condo fire on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 53-year-old man was sent to Eskenazi Hospital in “extreme critical condition” Saturday after he was pulled from a condominium fire on the southeast side.

A Beech Grove police officer reported the fire at Carriage Courts Neighborhood to 911 and alerted residents by knocking on doors.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 6100 block of Timber Lake Blvd. at approximately 5:54 a.m. The first firefighters arrived minutes later.

Firefighters made a quick attack on the blaze, which showed primarily from the front bedroom. The victim was located during their primary search around 6:09 a.m.Officials say the fire was under control by 6:15 a.m.

The other three units sustained smoke damage, but residents are expected to be able to reenter and occupy later Saturday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Battalion Chief Mark Culver believes it caused around $60,000 in damage.

Firefighters say they found no working smoke alarms inside the home. They want to encourage the public to check to see if their smoke alarms are working as they set their clocks ahead an hour this Sunday. If you need a smoke detector you can call 327-6093 and someone from the IFD Fire and Life Safety Division will assist you.