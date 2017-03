Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A unique art exhibit returns to Indy, and you have the chance to feel it for yourself.

The exhibit is called reVISION and is tailored for the visually impaired.

Meredith Howell stopped by to tell us about the interactive show and even brought in some pieces for us to touch.

If you're interested in seeing the exhibit for yourself, you can catch it at the Indiana Interchurch Center Art Gallery on 100 West 42nd Street. For more information, click here.