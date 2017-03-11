× Vaccine clinic opens in Illinois as nationwide mumps outbreak grows

BARRINGTON, Ill. — Health officials are holding a vaccination clinic in response to a mumps outbreak at suburban Chicago schools.

The Lake County Public Health Department says four cases have been confirmed at Barrington High School and one case at Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire. More than 35 other suspected cases have been reported in the area.

The health department and school officials are providing vaccines to staff, students and faculty affiliated with the schools. The clinic isn’t open to the public.

The U.S. is in the midst of one of the largest mumps surges in decades, with schools and college campuses in many states contending with outbreaks.

Mumps is a serious contagious disease. Common symptoms are fever, headache and muscle aches, though up to half of people who get it have mild or no symptoms.