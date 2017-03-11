Walmart to celebrate everyone’s birthday with free cupcake giveaway Sunday

To celebrate everyone’s birthday everywhere, Walmart is giving customers a free sweet treat on Sunday, March 12.

The giveaway is a part of Walmart’s Best Birthday Ever event, which celebrates everyone’s special day regardless of the day they were born. In total, the company expects to give away nearly 3 million cupcakes.

All customers have to do is visit their local Walmart (Supercenter locations only) for a free cupcake – either vanilla or chocolate with white buttercream or whipped icing – between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. Cupcakes are available while supplies last.

Around 89,500 cupcakes are expected to be given away in Indiana alone.

And remember, clocks will “spring forward” an hour for daylight savings time Sunday.