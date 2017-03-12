Another bomb threat targets Indy Jewish Community Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Another bomb threat at Indianapolis’ Jewish Community Center.

For the second time in just a few weeks, the JCC was targeted by a bomb threat. This time, the threat came on the second day of Purim, a Jewish holiday

“It’s an attempt to scare a population for no other reason than their religious affiliation,” said Offer Korin, president of the Jewish Federation of Indianapolis.

The JCC reopened immediately after IMPD cleared the evacuated building Korin went to the JCC to work out with his daughter soon after IMPD cleared the evacuated building, making sure a bomb wasn’t inside.

“We’re going to enjoy our lives, we’re going to enjoy the center, it’s a beautiful facility and we’re going to keep on coming,” said Korin.

Korin and others say the recent wave of bomb threats and anti-Semitic attacks are reminiscent of what the community went through in the 70s and 80s.

They thought that was over, but say they’re more convinced every day that history is repeating itself.

“There wasn’t anything like this happening the last couple years,” said Michael Purol, a JCC member headed to work out after the threat. “Everybody’s angry about something and has to let everyone else know how angry they are, I guess.”

The Indy JCC wasn’t the only Jewish-affiliated location feeling the stress of increasing anti-Semitic attacks. Across the nation, several community centers or places of worship were also targeted Sunday.

“I think allowing the fear to override us and take control of our daily lives, is just unnecessary and we shouldn’t allow it to happen,” said Offer’s daughter Tahlia.

IMPD isn’t revealing yet how today’s threat was made.

The department is working with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to investigate.

Last month’s wave of threats led to one arrest, but only for some of the threats. Many of the rest remain unsolved, including the last threat targeting Indy’s JCC.