× Butler earns 4-seed in NCAAs, topping school-best mark

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Butler’s name came across the screen Sunday, the Bulldogs made school history. The program’s previous high seed in the NCAA Tournament was a five. Now, they enter this March Madness as a 4-seed in the South.

“We could have been the lowest, and I would have been happy,” said senior Avery Woodson, who will play in his first ever NCAA Tournament this year. “Really doesn’t matter to me. I’m just blessed to be able to play in the tournament.”

“This is a great honor to be in this field,” explained head coach Chris Holtmann. “Seeding doesn’t really matter because you’re playing a very good team.”

Butler drew 13-seed Winthrop in round one. The Eagles (26-6) won their eighth game in a row last Sunday to claim their 11th Big South title. As the Butler watch party wound down, the coaching staff hunkered down.

“I’ve got a couch in my office,” added Holtmann. “I brought a change of clothes and a toothbrush. We’ll be here for a while.”

Just 278 miles separate Hinkle Fieldhouse and the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, site of the Dawgs’ first round game.

“My mom would love Orlando,” joked senior Andrew Chrabascz. “She loves the warmth. But no, very excited. It’s gonna be a fun game with Winthrop.”

“The South regional looks tough by just the looks, but we’ll be prepared,” said junior Kelan Martin. “Our coaches do a good job preparing us for big-time games.”

History tells us to expect at least some success for the Bulldogs as Butler has won at least one NCAA Tournament game in nine of their last 10 appearances.

“This is the time of year when competitors arrive,” added Woodson. “Players should be at their best.”