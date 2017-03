Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Disney's new live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" is now in theaters, and the IMAX at the State Museum is hosting a very special event to celebrate.

On Saturday, March 18, the theater will be hosting a costume and tea party ahead of the 10:45 a.m. showing of the movie. The party starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free to any costumed child and their parents with the purchase of their tickets.

