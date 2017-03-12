× INDOT preparing for Monday winter storm with over 1,000 snow plows

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter weather expected to hit Indiana Monday.

About half of Indiana’s 92 counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, mainly in northern and central Indiana.

With this being such a mild winter, INDOT urges motorists to get back into winter driving habits. It’s been several weeks since roads have been covered with snow.

INDOT is using the following resources across the state to combat winter weather:

1,092 snow plows

200,000 tons of salt

100,000 gallons of brine

1,843 employees on call covering 28,000 lane miles

INDOT says motorists should follow these tips: