Police apprehend man suspected of shooting girlfriend in head on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have apprehended an Indianapolis man who they believe shot his girlfriend in the head on the southwest side early Sunday morning.

Officers say Gregory Lawson, 43, allegedly shot Kristina White, 41, near the 6100 block of Timberland Way shortly before 3:40 a.m.

White was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. She was awake at the time police arrived to the scene.

Officers spent the morning searching for Lawson, but the department tweeted around 11:20 a.m. saying he had been taken into custody without incident and taken to IMPD headquarters for questioning.

Police say Lawson may also be a suspect in other crimes in the city.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the lead detective at 317-327-4193 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).