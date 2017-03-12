× Police searching for man suspected of shooting girlfriend in head on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are searching for a man who they believe shot his girlfriend in the head early Sunday morning.

Officers say 43-year-old Gregory Lawson shot 41-year-old girlfriend Kristina White near the 6100 block of Timberland Way.

Lawson is described as a white male, weighing approximately 145 lbs., standing 5’5” tall, with a slender build. He is believed to be driving a 2014 red Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate number of XGZ556.

Officials believe Lawson is armed with a silver .38 revolver handgun and possibly other firearms. Police say he may also be a suspect in other crimes in the city.

If you spot the Ford Fusion or know Lawson’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 317-262-8477 or dial 911.

Due to the nature of White’s wound, she was listed in critical condition and transported to Eskenazi Hospital. She was awake at the time the police arrived on-scene.

The investigation is ongoing.