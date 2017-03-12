× Three Indiana schools make NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three Indiana schools received at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Big Ten regular season champion Purdue received the four seed in the Midwest region and will take on Vermont in Milwaukee on Thursday. The 13th seeded Catamounts feature four players from Indiana on their roster: Ernie and Everett Duncan from Evansville, Dre Willis who went to Ben Davis and Josh Speidel from Columbus.

Butler is the four seed in the South and will play 13th seeded Winthrop on Thursday in Milwaukee as well.

Notre Dame is the five seed in the West and will face the Ivy League champion Princeton Tigers in Buffalo on Thursday.

Indianapolis will host first and second round games. Kentucky will play Northern Kentucky, Louisville faces Jacksonville State, Dayton takes on Wichita State and Michigan plays Oklahoma State at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday.