US attorney for northern Indiana resigns after Trump request

HAMMOND, Ind. — The federal prosecutor for northern Indiana has resigned after President Donald Trump sought the dismissals of dozens of U.S. attorneys nationwide who were holdovers from the Obama administration.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Hammond says David Capp resigned after 31 years as a federal prosecutor. Capp says he had planned to retire in June.

President Barack Obama nominated Capp in 2009 as the U.S. attorney for the northern third of Indiana after Capp had been the office’s interim leader since 2007. The office pursuing several public corruption cases during Capp’s tenure.

Trump’s Friday request for resignations didn’t include Indianapolis U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. He’s a career prosecutor appointed by the district’s federal judges after Obama appointee Joe Hogsett resigned in 2014 to start his successful campaign for Indianapolis mayor.