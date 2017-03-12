× Winter Weather Advisory issued for cities north of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday for cities north of Indianapolis. Accumulating snowfall is likely.

Sunset tonight is at 7:49 p.m. We’ll have a cloudy sky overnight as snow begins to work its way into far western and northern Indiana. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s so it won’t be as cold as this morning.

Snow may begin in Indy as early as 7 a.m. and the city will see periods of snowfall through the day. Rain looks to mix in at times in the afternoon and evening as warm air moves into the area. This will ultimately cut down on snow totals in the city. Temperatures will climb to near 40 degrees with east winds 5 to 10 mph.

Some cities in the Winter Weather Advisory may see anywhere from two to three inches of snowfall whereas one to two inches are possible in Indy. Places south like Bloomington to Columbus should see less than one inch of snow. In general, higher amounts are expected north of Indianapolis with lesser amounts the farther south you go. Snow will start to accumulate first on grassy surfaces as the ground temperatures are still rather warm. Deeper into the day, it may stick on roadways so use caution while driving.

Central Indiana will see snow showers Monday night into Tuesday with highs Tuesday only in the low 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry as high pressure builds in. A chance of rain is forecast for St. Patrick’s Day as another low-pressure system moves into the area. Be sure to check the Monday morning forecast for any changes! –Danielle Dozier