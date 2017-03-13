× 2 Indiana stores among planned closures as Gander Mountain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Outdoor retail chain Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close more than 30 stores nationwide, including two in Indiana.

The Minnesota-based retailer will shut down locations in Greenfield and Merrillville as part of its restructuring plan. Stores in ten other states will also close.

Other Indiana locations in Evansville, Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Avon, Greenwood, Terre Haute and Indianapolis are expected to remain open.

The 32 locations scheduled to close were underperforming, the company said. The retailer is looking for a buyer and said there were “active discussions” with a number of interested parties.

The chain is looking to lower its operating costs in order to compete with online retailers. The closures will begin in the next several weeks.

The company anticipates that business operations will continue as usual during the restructuring period. Employees will continue to receive their paychecks and benefits, the company said.

Gander Mountain has more than 150 stores in 26 states.

Here’s a list of stores due to close:

Alabama

Gasdsen

Mobile

Montgomery

Tuscaloosa

Georgia

Augusta

McDonough

Snellville

Illinois

Champaign

Algonquin

Springfield

Indiana

Greenfield

Merrillville

Minnesota

Mankato

Rogers

Woodbury

New York

New Hartford

North Carolina

Raleigh

South Charlotte

Tennessee

Chattanooga

Texas

Houston

Killeen

Laredo

Lubbock

Round Rock

San Antonio

Sugar Land

Texarkana

Waco

West Houston

West Virginia

Charleston

Wisconsin