2 Indiana stores among planned closures as Gander Mountain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Outdoor retail chain Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close more than 30 stores nationwide, including two in Indiana.
The Minnesota-based retailer will shut down locations in Greenfield and Merrillville as part of its restructuring plan. Stores in ten other states will also close.
Other Indiana locations in Evansville, Lafayette, Fort Wayne, Avon, Greenwood, Terre Haute and Indianapolis are expected to remain open.
The 32 locations scheduled to close were underperforming, the company said. The retailer is looking for a buyer and said there were “active discussions” with a number of interested parties.
The chain is looking to lower its operating costs in order to compete with online retailers. The closures will begin in the next several weeks.
The company anticipates that business operations will continue as usual during the restructuring period. Employees will continue to receive their paychecks and benefits, the company said.
Gander Mountain has more than 150 stores in 26 states.
Here’s a list of stores due to close:
Alabama
- Gasdsen
- Mobile
- Montgomery
- Tuscaloosa
Georgia
- Augusta
- McDonough
- Snellville
Illinois
- Champaign
- Algonquin
- Springfield
Indiana
- Greenfield
- Merrillville
Minnesota
- Mankato
- Rogers
- Woodbury
New York
- New Hartford
North Carolina
- Raleigh
- South Charlotte
Tennessee
- Chattanooga
Texas
- Houston
- Killeen
- Laredo
- Lubbock
- Round Rock
- San Antonio
- Sugar Land
- Texarkana
- Waco
- West Houston
West Virginia
- Charleston
Wisconsin
- Eau Claire
- Germantown