× Bloomington man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer Sunday.

A woman told police William Howe, 55, made her feel very uncomfortable when he made eye contact with her as she pulled into the Building and Trades Park, so she left. Howe then reportedly followed the woman in his vehicle to a local gas station, so she left and drove to the police department.

At the department, Howe allegedly exited his vehicle, approached the woman and said “Do you have a problem with me? I’m an undercover cop. Don’t go back to the park.”

Officers later located Howe at the intersection of 2nd St. and Morton St. There, police say he admitted to following the woman, because he gave him “a dirty look and the finger,” but he denied claiming he was an officer.

Howe was taken into custody and charged with fraud and impersonation.

This is the second case of a man impersonating a police officer in Bloomington this month. Last Sunday, a 19-year-old Indiana University student was accused of posing as a cop to get another student to sign a document regarding criminal activity.