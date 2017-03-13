Cards, letters of support pour in for Indy JCC after bomb threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indianapolis Jewish Community Center has received an outpouring of support following two bomb threats in about two weeks.

IMPD's bomb squad evacuated the JCC, Sunday. The center is among several Jewish Centers and synagogues targeted in the last several weeks.

As the Center remains on high alert, piles of cards and letters are coming in from across the City.

"It’s been actually a nice outcome from something that’s meant to be destructive," said Lisa Waite, Director of Marketing for the JCC.

100 U.S. Senators, including Indiana Senators Todd Young and Joe Donnelly, sent a powerful letter of their own to the top security leaders in Washington. They are urging the Attorney General, Department of Homeland Security, and the FBI to take swift action by prosecuting the perpetrators.

"It’s been gratifying to see that government officials who can’t seem to agree on anything can agree that we do need to see an end to these threats," said Waite. "I think patience will be running thin if there is not some resolution."

IMPD is working with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the threats. Police did not have any updates on their investigation, Monday.