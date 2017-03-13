× Colts re-sign running back Robert Turbin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have retained one of their more valued offensive assets, agreeing to terms with running back Robert Turbin.

There was no official announcement from the team, but the move was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Turbin agreed to a two-year contract worth a maximum of $4.1 million.

Turbin represents the second retention from a Colts’ offense that a year ago ranked 10th in the NFL in total yards and 8th in scoring. Last week, first-year general manager Chris Ballard re-signed tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year, $18.9 million contract.

Turbin was a major contributor as Frank Gore’s backup in 2016. Despite handling a modest 73 “touches’’ – 47 rushes, 26 receptions – he generated eight total touchdowns. His seven rushing TDs led the team.

The 5-10, 225-pound Turbin emerged as one of the NFL’s better third-down and short-yardage backs. He was 5-for-5 in converting third-and-one situations, tied for tops in the league.

Quarterback Andrew Luck was quick to praise Turbin last season.

“Yeah, he’s done a heck of a job,’’ he said. “Not just running down there in the end zone . . . but third-down protection. He’s really shown up and done a fantastic job. Understanding your role and doing your role to the best of your ability is a big part of a team.

“He’s a stud . . . Turbo has really grasped the role and done a great job.’’