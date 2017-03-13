× DPW preparing for snow and rain mix for start of work week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) is prepared for Monday’s chance of a snow and rain mix. Based on current forecasts, DPW is activating 80 drivers at 11 a.m. Monday to pre-treat roadways as the chance for rain and snow increases by the afternoon and is expected to continue into the night.

At 11:00 p.m.Monday night, another shift of drivers will return to cover all routes, paying close attention to bridges, overpasses and main thoroughfares, as well as monitoring for any ice accumulation that develops overnight and into the morning hours.

Hoosier can get real-time updates on DPW crew movements at www.indy.gov/snow.




