× Ed Sheeran to guest star on season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’

Winter is coming… and so is Ed Sheeran! Creators of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones announces yesterday that Sheeran will be a guest star during season seven.

They made the announcement at the “South by Southwest” festival this weekend. Apparently, one of the show’s producers is a big fan of Sheeran.

The producers also said that Justin Bieber will appear in season nine, but it was a joke because the show is set to end after season eight.

Sheeran has already had a big year! His new album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he announced a world tour—with a stop in Indianapolis!