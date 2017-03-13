× Late winter surge to tighten its grip – temperatures 20-degrees below normal; Snow chances continue

COLD SPELL

We have a cold weather streak going. Four straight days and counting – the longest streak since early January.

After several snow-free hours the snow has returned to Indianapolis just after 7 PM. Snow will fall lightly then scattered and diminishing before midnight. A fresh coating on grassy areas, rooftops and cars is likely. Any addition snowfall should only be a few tenths of an inch. With the sun down, untreated walk ways and even a few lesser traveled roadways could have slick spots.

Snow showers will linger and then diminish area-wide before midnight.