Late winter surge to tighten its grip – temperatures 20-degrees below normal; Snow chances continue
COLD SPELL
We have a cold weather streak going. Four straight days and counting – the longest streak since early January.
After several snow-free hours the snow has returned to Indianapolis just after 7 PM. Snow will fall lightly then scattered and diminishing before midnight. A fresh coating on grassy areas, rooftops and cars is likely. Any addition snowfall should only be a few tenths of an inch. With the sun down, untreated walk ways and even a few lesser traveled roadways could have slick spots.
Snow showers will linger and then diminish area-wide before midnight.
SEASONAL SNOW
The official snowfall Monday was .6″ in Indianapolis. This brings the season total to only 9.3″ – nearly 16″ below normal and the least snowiest season since 1983.
EAST COAST BLIZZARD TO HAVE IMPACT HERE
They are bracing for a blizzard out east. A whopper of a Nor’easter is expected to bring over a foot and a half of snow at rates of 2″ to 4″ per hour including New York City. Wind may reach gusts of over 60 mph. Blizzard warnings are issued for Tuesday and Wednesday out east.
The big east-coast storm will have an impact as far east as Indiana. Strong northerly winds will blow as the storms pressure deepens and its web of pressure lines extend west into the Great Lakes. Cold air flowing in begins the system will reinforce the chill here and even activate lake effect snow bands in northwest Indiana.
Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for the Chicago area. far northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois may receive as much as much 6″ to 10″ locally.
A few snow showers are possible again Tuesday afternoon with temperatures 20-degrees below normal. Brace for a ind chill in the single digits early Tuesday.