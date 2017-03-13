Jobs are being eliminated here at home and across the country, even with a strong economy. So, what can you do if your job is on the line? Lauren Milligan, a career advancement coach with ResuMAYDAY, shares her layoff lifeline tips.
Layoff lifeline tips
-
Schneider Electric to lay off 70 workers at Peru facility
-
Union reaches severance agreement with Rexnord employees; layoffs begin in February
-
Rexnord employees protest company’s decision to move jobs to Mexico
-
Chuck Jones gets call from Bernie Sanders after Donald Trump criticizes union chief on Twitter
-
IN Focus: Trump’s feud on Twitter draws national attention to Indy
-
-
Spring cleaning tips from Home Depot
-
Utah mother sends message to missing daughter: ‘I want you to fight’
-
Sears sells iconic Craftsman brand to Stanley Black & Decker in $900 million deal
-
Indiana Department of Corrections switching health care providers, nearly 700 to be laid off
-
Loved ones say hit-and-run victim would’ve started new job morning after death
-
-
Facebook uses robots to step up suicide prevention
-
Major shakeup at the Noblesville Police Department results in new jobs
-
Senator sets 5-year goal to combat drug epidemic as Gov’s Task Force releases recommendations