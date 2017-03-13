New study outlines increase in emergency room visits due to children’s nursery equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new study shows everyday products could be putting children at risk.

The study from Nationwide Children's Hospital looked at nursery product-related injuries over a 20-year period and found that about every eight minutes, a child three years of age or younger is treated in the emergency room. The most common injury is due to a fall with injuries to the head, face or neck.

"Really you want a minimalist type of approach when you're setting up your nursery. It's not the prettiest thing in the world. But when you set up the crib you don't want there to be a dust ruffle. You don't want there to be bumpers on the bed," said Riley Hospital for Children Emergency Medicine Doctor, Brian Wagers.

Most of the injuries in the study were linked to those baby carriers, cribs and mattresses along with strollers and carriages. Researchers suggest caregivers follow the 4 Rs. Register your product, read the manual, do your research and check for recalls.

"No matter the price you pay for the equipment, where you get it from it still could be potentially under a recall and some of those things are very are very serious leading to death or amputation of digits," Dr. Wagers said.

And with parents being sleep deprived, not only is it important to know your product, but make sure you're paying close attention.

"Taking that extra step that extra moment to say did I strap my baby in, do I have them in a safe place where I'm going to change their diaper," Dr. Wagers said.

This is also a message that should be shared with family members and other caregivers who may look after your child.

"You're the only person that can speak up for your child so it's your job and your privilege to take care of them and make sure they're safe," Dr. Wagers said.

There is a new recall product about every two weeks in the U.S. and up to 80 percent of recalled children’s products are still in homes even after a recall. For more information on products you may have visit recalls.gov.