Over 100 employees to lose jobs as Indy’s Saran Industries closes in June

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Approximately 110 employees at Saran Industries are expected to be laid off when the Indianapolis-based company closes this summer.

According to a WARN notice, Saran anticipates its facility at 820 Post Road will permanently close on or before June 30.

The east side company says employees may be released on an unscheduled basis.

Some employees may reportedly obtain positions at other Saran locations, which include facilities in Bloomington and Kokomo.

Saran specializes in industrial finishes and machining and associated services of raw materials, castings and forgings, according to the company’s website.