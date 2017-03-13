× Police searching for suspect wanted on drug charge in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– Police in Grant County are searching for a woman facing charges of maintaining a common nuisance and failure to appear.

Kandy Kendall, 45, is described as 5’4″ tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ceime Stoppers of Central Indiana pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Anyone who knows anything about Kendall’s whereabouts is asked to call 765-662-TIPS (8477).

The line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters can remain anonymous.