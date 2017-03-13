Protesters block tree removal at Crown Hill Cemetery as construction for memorial begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of residents are protesting at Crown Hill National Cemetery as a bitter battle continues between the Indiana Forest Alliance and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) over plans for a memorial.

The VA purchased a 14.75-acre plot of land from the cemetery in September 2015 in order to build a memorial for veterans. According to early project plans by the VA’s final environmental assessment, the site would contain columbarium walls to hold cremated remains, a flagpole area, a small public information area, restroom building and entrance road way. The plans also call for additional columbarium walls to be added every 10 years as the need grows.

The land is made up of a dense, old-growth forest with some trees that are 300-years-old, and in order for the memorial to be built, most of the trees would be torn down.

So the Indiana Forest Alliance (IFA) is protesting the project. They argue that the VA should have looked for alternative locations so that the North Woods could be saved.

A few days ago, Mayor Joe Hogsett asked the VA to halt plans to build the memorial and find a way to build it without cutting down trees. However, construction has already begun on the project.

On Monday, around two dozen protesters gathered at a construction entrance to Crown Hill National Cemetery. They placed tree limbs in the road, held signs, and waved American flags.

The group says it will stay until the VA agrees to consider an alternative, no harm site for their project or until they are forcibly removed. Though the dissenting group`s action is meant to block the path of destruction crews, it should be made clear that it is not meant to show disrespect to law enforcement or veterans. "We believe we have a moral obligation to protect this irreplaceable forest as all appropriate legislative and judicial channels have been exhausted," said veteran Lori Perdue.

FOX59 reached out to the VA for comment, but we have not yet heard back.