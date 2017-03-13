Tracking areas of snow and a colder shift in the days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady snow is filling in on the radar and roads are slowly becoming impacted in our western counties. Snow will eventually begin to impact the city of Indianapolis this morning and some travel could slow. This WILL NOT be a big event, but roads could be dicey this morning and again tonight even with light amounts. A winter weather advisory begins at 8 a.m. today and will go through early Tuesday morning for counties north of Indianapolis.

During the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the middle 30s, so some snow will melt and roads will be more manageable and wet if treated! If we are to have any issues travel wise it should be for this morning and again tonight into early Tuesday morning. Colder air will filter in through midweek.