VIDEO: Indiana volunteer firefighters use fire hose to reveal baby’s gender

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Some people use balloons and cake for their gender reveal party, but this couple in Columbus, Indiana revealed their baby’s gender in the coolest way possible!

Chandra Hollinger and Brad Williams are both firefighters and EMTs for the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department. They have a 3-year-old son, and they are expecting their second child together in August 2017.

Chandra is the first active female firefighter to become pregnant in their department, and the assistant chief and chief are very excited.

Chandra and Brad had their gender reveal party on Saturday with friends, family, and other fellow firefighters. They revealed the baby’s gender by turning on the fire hose. Pink water shot out of the hose, and the couple found out they’re expecting their first girl together.

Their son is very excited to be a big brother to a new baby sister. Congratulations Chandra and Brad!