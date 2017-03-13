× Winchester police searching for man who escaped from police custody

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Winchester police are searching for a man who escaped from police custody Sunday night.

According to Kicks 96, Isiah Butterfield was being detained and had been handcuffed in the Summer’s Point area of Winchester when he got away.

Police set up a perimeter Sunday night but couldn’t find Butterfield during the subsequent search.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Winchester police.