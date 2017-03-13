× Winner of $435 million Powerball jackpot to be introduced Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery has scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to introduced the winner of the estimated $435.3 million Powerball jackpot.

A winning ticket in the estimated $435.3 million Powerball drawing was was purchased at the Super Test, 1600 block of Sagamore Parkway South, Lafayette, Ind. One ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number in the Feb. 22, 2017, drawing. The winning numbers are: 10-13-28-52-61. The Powerball number is 2.

The estimated $435.3 million jackpot is the seventh largest in the history of the game and offers the winner the chance to take payment as a 30-year annuity or in a one-time lump sum estimated payment of $263.5 million (both before taxes). Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.