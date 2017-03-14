× 13-year-old IPS students accused of sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials at Indianapolis Public Schools are investigating sexual misconduct allegations against two 13-year-old male students.

IPS says the alleged incident involved a 13-year-old female at Arlington Community High School. Adults were not involved.

School officials immediately made reports to child services and Title IX after being notified of the allegations against the teenage boys on Feb. 16, according a release from IPS.

