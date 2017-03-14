Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

Celebrate Pi Day with 5-Ingredient S’mores Pie

Posted 7:19 AM, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 07:36AM, March 14, 2017

5-Ingredient S’mores Pie

Yield: Serves about 10

Ingredients

  • 2 cups milk, dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup Challenge butter
  • 1 graham cracker pie crust
  • 1 (10 oz. bag) of large marshmallows

Directions

  1. Melt chocolate chips, heavy cream, and butter in microwave for 2 minutes; stir to combine.
  2. Pour chocolate mixture into pie crust and refrigerate 2 hours.
  3. Lay marshmallows on top of pie until it’s completely covered.
  4. Stick in broiler for 2 minutes or until marshmallows turn golden brown.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen