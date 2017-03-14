Celebrate Pi Day with 5-Ingredient S’mores Pie

5-Ingredient S’mores Pie
Yield: Serves about 10
Ingredients
- 2 cups milk, dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/4 cup Challenge butter
- 1 graham cracker pie crust
- 1 (10 oz. bag) of large marshmallows
Directions
- Melt chocolate chips, heavy cream, and butter in microwave for 2 minutes; stir to combine.
- Pour chocolate mixture into pie crust and refrigerate 2 hours.
- Lay marshmallows on top of pie until it’s completely covered.
- Stick in broiler for 2 minutes or until marshmallows turn golden brown.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen