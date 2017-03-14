Coldest in over one month; Chilly air drives snow showers and lake effect snow showers here

COLD AND SNOWY
Snow showers are developing and inbound from north-central Indiana during the 'heating' of the day.
This afternoon is the coldest afternoon in over a month. The chill is impressive - running 20 degrees below normal.
March sunshine is stronger and warmer but battling this brand of cold - the clouds are building to snow showers. A few bursts of snow are possible through sunset. Any one of the the snow showers will briefly produce reduced visibility and even a quick coating in the more vigorous snow showers.
LAKE EFFECT SNOW HERE
Cold winds are blowing and the winds are favorable to blow across the warmer waters of Lake Michigan and produce lake effect snow showers as far south as central Indiana by sunrise. The lake effect snows have hammered the Chicago area and lake effect snow warnings are up into far northwest Indiana for Lake and Porter counties.
Locally 12" to 16" of snow is possible under the favored lake snow bands. Below is the low level wind flow from the NWS ensemble models from NCAR (National Center for Atmospheric Research). The wind 'fetch' off lake Michigan favors persistent snow bands into far NW Indiana eventually bending east south east late tonight.
A few snow showers off the lake could bring locally a coating to up to 1" before sunrise.
CHILL EASING LATE WEEK
The cold and breezy weather will ease come Thursday and a windy Friday will bring temperatures up to the 50s for St. Patrick's day. Showers accompany the warm up, increasing by afternoon. We will monitor trends and be sure to check back for updates on Friday's rain timing.