Coldest in over one month; Chilly air drives snow showers and lake effect snow showers here

COLD AND SNOWY

Snow showers are developing and inbound from north-central Indiana during the 'heating' of the day.

This afternoon is the coldest afternoon in over a month. The chill is impressive - running 20 degrees below normal.

March sunshine is stronger and warmer but battling this brand of cold - the clouds are building to snow showers. A few bursts of snow are possible through sunset. Any one of the the snow showers will briefly produce reduced visibility and even a quick coating in the more vigorous snow showers.