Extensive repair and resurfacing project to begin on I-74 on city's southeast side this spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A $4 million dollar repair and resurfacing project is set to begin on one of the state’s busiest interstates in early April.

Contractors plan to begin work on or after April 4 on a $4.2 million pavement repair and resurface project along I-74 between I-465 and London Road (Exit 103). Construction work zone signs will be placed along the route in late March.

Concrete pavement repairs will require weekend lane closures starting at 9 p.m. Fridays until 6 a.m. Mondays for approximately one month. Specific dates and locations of those closures will be announced in advance.

Weather permitting, asphalt patching and paving is scheduled to begin in early May and will require overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily through the summer. Afterward, new lane markings, reflective pavement markers and shoulder corrugations will be installed.

The nine-mile project on I-74 southeast of Indianapolis is expected to be complete before October.