Get a free chicken biscuit at central Indiana Chick-fil-A locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers can enjoy a free breakfast sandwich Tuesday morning at central Indiana Chick-fil-A locations.

Participating stores are giving away a free chicken biscuit from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as a way to say “thank you” to customers for their years of support.

The offer is limited to one free Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit per person and is only valid during breakfast hours at participating central Indiana locations. You can get the offer in store or in the drive-thru.

Find your nearest Chick-fil-A at the company’s website.