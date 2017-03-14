× Indianapolis Bar Association offers free legal advice this evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you need legal advice but don’t have the money to speak with a lawyer, today is your lucky day.

Local lawyers are helping Indianapolis-area residents solve through the Indianapolis Bar Association’s Legal Line program, a free legal advice call-in service. Attorney volunteers will answer calls to help the public from until 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening. You can call the free help line at 317-269-2000.

The volunteers are lawyers who work in law firms, agencies and organizations throughout the city.

They can provide assistance with questions on topics like divorce, child custody, child support, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more. All calls are confidential.

The free legal line takes place the second Tuesday of each month from January through November. After tonight, the next free session will be offered on Tuesday, April 11 in conjunction with the Bar’s semi-annual Ask a Lawyer program. On that day, face-to-face legal advice will also be available from 2 to 6 p.m. at locations across Indianapolis, including several Indianapolis Public Library branches, in addition to the call-in service.