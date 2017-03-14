× Indianapolis workers part of Roche Diabetes Care layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will lay off 157 employees as it restructures its U.S. Commercial Operations, 42 of which are Indianapolis-based.

The company says 133 of those employees are full-time and 24 are contractors.

Roche said in a statement that it made the decision to address the competitive diabetes care market and secure the long-term viability of its business.

“Roche is deeply grateful to all those who have contributed and dedicated themselves to the company and the millions of people living with diabetes,” the statement read. “The company is committed to supporting its colleagues in identifying other positions within the wider Roche organization where possible.”

Roche says it’s the world’s largest biotech company, with differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. It’s also reportedly the leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics. Its headquarters is in Basel, Switzerland.