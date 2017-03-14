× Death investigation underway after Ohio National Guard member dies while training at Camp Atterbury

NORTON, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard says a 43-year-old member from Norton died during training in Indiana, and the cause is under investigation.

The agency says Capt. Brian Stillman collapsed Friday afternoon while training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, roughly 25 miles south of Indianapolis. Guard officials say he couldn’t be revived.

They wouldn’t share further details about the circumstances of his death, including the type of training that was occurring.

The married father of two had been in the Ohio Army National Guard for 19 years.

Cleveland.com reports that Stillman’s family declined to comment on what happened.