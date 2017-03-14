× Ohio police issue Amber Alert for 10-month-old boy, abductor believed to be involved in shooting

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio – Police in Ohio issued an Amber Alert for a 10-month-old boy who is believed to have been abducted by his father in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Sheriffs Office told the Toledo Blade that 27-year-old James Christopher Ramey was allegedly involved in a shooting at a residence in Delta, Ohio before he took 10-month-old Winston Ramey. At least one person was injured in the shooting, the Toledo Blade reports.

Ramey is described as white man, 6-feet tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Ramey is believed to be driving a black 2006 Chrysler Town and Country with Ohio license plate #FRX4034. They are traveling in an unknown direction.

If you see the child or the suspect, call 911 immediately or contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 877-262-3764 if you have any info.