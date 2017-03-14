RECIPE: Curried Chickpeas over Rice

Curried Chickpeas over Rice
- 3 teaspoons curry powder
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil (soybean or corn)
- 2 cups finely chopped onions
- 1 heaping tablespoon very finely minced garlic
- 1 cup vegetable or chicken broth
- 2 (15 oz.) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (14.5 oz) petite diced tomatoes, drained and patted dry
- 1 (13.5 oz.) can light coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- Cooked white or brown rice
Whisk curry powder, coriander, turmeric, black pepper, salt and brown sugar together in small bowl. Set aside. In a very large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until they’re starting to brown and caramelize. Reduce heat to medium and stir in garlic and spice-sugar mixture and cook about 45 seconds to 1 minute.
Add broth, stirring and scraping browned pieces in bottom of skillet. Stir in chickpeas, tomatoes, coconut milk and sriracha sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to very low and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, until mixture is slightly reduced and thickened. Stir in lime juice. Serve over favorite rice.
Makes about 5 ½ cups curry (5 – 6 servings)
Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD