RECIPE: Curried Chickpeas over Rice

Curried Chickpeas over Rice

3 teaspoons curry powder

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1/8 teaspoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar

2 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil (soybean or corn)

2 cups finely chopped onions

1 heaping tablespoon very finely minced garlic

1 cup vegetable or chicken broth

2 (15 oz.) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz) petite diced tomatoes, drained and patted dry

1 (13.5 oz.) can light coconut milk

2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon lime juice

Cooked white or brown rice

Whisk curry powder, coriander, turmeric, black pepper, salt and brown sugar together in small bowl. Set aside. In a very large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until they’re starting to brown and caramelize. Reduce heat to medium and stir in garlic and spice-sugar mixture and cook about 45 seconds to 1 minute.

Add broth, stirring and scraping browned pieces in bottom of skillet. Stir in chickpeas, tomatoes, coconut milk and sriracha sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to very low and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, until mixture is slightly reduced and thickened. Stir in lime juice. Serve over favorite rice.

Makes about 5 ½ cups curry (5 – 6 servings)

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD