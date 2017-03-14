× RECIPE: Sweet Potato & Lentil Stew

Sweet Potato & Lentil Stew

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 2/3 cups finely chopped onion

1 heaping tablespoon very finely minced garlic

2 ¼ teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

8 cups vegetable broth*

1 bag (16 oz.) lentils, rinsed, drained and sorted

4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes (roughly 11 cups cubes)

2 large chipotle chiles in adobo sauce (from 7 oz. can), finely chopped

1 tablespoon adobo sauce (from that same 7 oz. can chipotle chiles)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Heat oil in a very large (5 quart or larger) stock pot over medium high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring frequently, until just softened. Add garlic and cook about 30 seconds. Add all spices and seasonings (cumin through salt) and vegetable broth. Stir well. Add lentils, sweet potatoes, chipotle chiles, adobo sauce and tomato paste. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 45 to 50 minutes or until sweet potato cubes and lentils are tender. *Add a little water if you want a thinner stew. Stir in lemon juice.

Makes about 16 cups stew (8 servings of 2 cups each)

Recipe by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD